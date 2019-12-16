CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion With Air Dior [POLL]

Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2020 Runway

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

There is no denying the influence of streetstyle on high fashion. Often, trends that begin on the streets of Brooklyn or in the corners of the Lower East Side, eventually make their way to the runway of our favorite high fashion brands.

Sneaker culture has permeated fashion for decades and now Dior and Jordan Brand have confirmed they will be collabing on the Air Jordan 1 High OG collaboration. Dior showed their pre-Fall 2020 collection in Miami, where the shoe was modeled down the runway.

This is a great time for the release of the shoe as the Air Jordan 1 will be celebrating their 35th anniversary while Dior’s Men is debuting their collection in the United States.

Kim Jones, who has been the Creative Director for the Menswear division since Spring/Summer 2018 stated, “I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas – and Jordan Brand and Maison Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields. To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

But it is, “new?” Fashion designer Dapper Dan was mixing high fashion logos with streetstyle for decades in Harlem, before being shut down by the very same fashion houses that he creatively elevated. Today, he works with Gucci, and maybe the financial success of the brand, whose Q3 earnings were up 10.7%, is encouraging other fashion houses to delve more into this arena.

The shoe is made in Italy from calf-leather that’s similar to Maison Dior’s leather goods. The Jumpman Wings logo is on the ankle collar and features the words ‘AIR DIOR’ prominently.

These limited edition shoes will release in April 2020. Prices haven’t been officially released, but whispers throughout the industry have suggested around 2K.

Beauties, we want to know – are you feeling the Air Dior’s? Take our poll below and let us know if they are haute or naught.

Keep clicking to see our favorite looks.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion With Air Dior [POLL]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close