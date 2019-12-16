CLOSE
Russ Rant: White Nationalism

A lot of people are “shocked” by what they’re calling a “rise in white nationalism,” but Russ says this isn’t new. He says white nationalism is just a new way of saying, bigots, racists, kkk, and they’ve all been around for a long time. But, the “shocking” thing is the “hundreds” of police departments that are  “harboring” these people. That’s a major issue because they hate some of the people they’re supposed to protect. We see them more because they’re bold since they believe they have a friend in the White House and they spread their hate on social media.

