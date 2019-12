According to a top Italian prosecutor the Mafia has relaxed their rules on homosexuality. Previously rumors of being gay could cost you your life, but now the son of a Mob chief is living as a drag queen so they have accepted gays. As long as they don’t “parade” in public.

Jazzy Report: The Mafia Has Relaxed Rules was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 100.3: