In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot His Shot At ‘Black Lightning’ Star Nafessa Williams

It was...interesting.

"Black And Blue" New York Screening

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Nafessa Williams is kicking butts and taking names as the fierce heroine Thunder on The CW show Black Lightning. It seems media personality and former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal is taking notice because he was willing to risk it all by sliding into one of Williams’ Instagram stories.

According to SportsGossip.com, Williams was talking to her fans on IG when Shaq slid into the comments section with a few thoughts of his own. “What u want baby,” he started off with. Then he added, “I’ll give U the world.” You can peep the whole interaction here.

Clearly, we see how the 47-year-old former baller makes his moves. Williams has yet to respond to Shaq promising her the world, but it would definitely make for an interesting couple, considering Williams is 17 years younger than Shaq. Although Shaq is a business owner, sports commentator and celebrated ball player, the rising actress might want more than a typical pickup line.

But considering Williams’ ferocious beauty…

View this post on Instagram

🎂

A post shared by Nafessa Williams (@nafessawilliams) on

 

You can’t blame Shaq for trying.

You can check out Black Lighting on The CW streaming site to learn more about why Shaq is so thirsty.

