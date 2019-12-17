CLOSE
‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Smith Shares Emotional Journey To Accept Her Dark Skin

Jodie Smith’s radiant brown skin made her the perfect woman to play Queen in Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim. But her chocolate complexion wasn’t always valued. In a candid and detailed post on Instagram, the rising actress revealed her struggle with accepting herself.

Proof That The Glow Up Has Been Really Real 😅😅😅 it’s been soooo long since i’ve seen these pictures, but because the internet is undefeated, i found them! a blast from the past! i’m humbled when i look at this girl. 17 year old me. not just because of how i look on the outside, but because i remember how i felt on the inside. i remember how badly i hated myself and hated the dark skin that made people call me ugly. how i turned my helplessness at being unable to change my outward appearance inward, by constantly cleaving away any and all parts of myself that i was told made me unacceptable to others. how i changed my voice, changed my hair, became captain of this and president of that, used my intelligence to build a wall around me, spent years in the practice of bending and shaping myself into the most acceptable form of Jodie for the people around me until there was nothing of me left but hate for a person i didn’t recognise and fear that i had become someone it was impossible to come back from… AND, MY GOD, IT WAS EXHAUSTING! but i say all that to say this— i am grateful for the girl in these photos and for every part of this journey. because i couldn’t be me, now, if i wasn’t first her, then. when you know what it feels like to hate yourself, finally loving yourself is a freedom that cannot be matched by anyone else’s approval 🥰🥰🥰 also worth noting— i was voted Most Likely To Succeed! but we all thought it would be in somebody’s office 🤓

Like many dark skin women, Jodie revealed she hated herself and her dark skin and sought other people’s approval.

“I remember how badly I hated myself and hated the dark skin that made people call me ugly,” he wrote. “How I turned my helplessness at being unable to change my outward appearance inward, by constantly cleaving away any and all parts of myself that I was told made me unacceptable to others. how I changed my voice, changed my hair, became captain of this and president of that, used my intelligence to build a wall around me, spent years in the practice of bending and shaping myself into the most acceptable form of Jodie for the people around me until there was nothing of me left but hate for a person i didn’t recognize and fear that i had become someone it was impossible to come back from…”

Jodie’s transparent post comes on the heels of Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, winning the Miss Universe pageant and using her platform to challenge Hollywood’s standards of beauty.

Jodie concluded her post with encouraging words, reflecting on how she went on to win “Most Likely To Succeed” despite trying to dim her light.

Love yourself, queens!

