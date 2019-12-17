Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And It’s The Most Black Dad Thing We’ve Ever Seen

When you have a very famous father, it can be hard not to get shown up. This is what happened to model and fashion designer Sofia Richie when she was trying to film a Vogue tutorial.

Sofia Richie made a video with Vogue to show off her “natural-not-natural” makeup look and advice on how to manage with sensitive skin. Before her Lionel Richie made his very “dad” appearance, Sofia Richie explained that maybe her dad should be doing a video as well.

She talks to the camera and says, “My dad probably gets his nails [done], hair [done] and facials more than me. I aspire to be like him. He’s obsessed with skincare. He’s the person who will come to me and say, ‘I love you, your skin looks dry. Maybe you need a facial?”

As she’s applying her makeup, all of a sudden you hear a loud bang and Richie comments, “Obviously, I’m at my parents house,” as Lionel Richie apologizes, “I am so sorry!” He then looks into her video before backing slowly out of the bathroom and laughing.

Sofia Richie cheekily says to him, “Hello, well you have to come in and say hello to me now.” The two then share a sweet kiss. We love to see it.

Sofia Richie then asks her dad about his own beauty routine, “Sleep and water, and I guess that’s all I need to do. Bye bye.” A short and sweet skincare routine – we’re here for it and at 70, sleep and water is doing Lionel Richie wonders!

Beauties, what do you think of this super cute Vogue Tutorial? Have you ever had a dad embarrass you while working? Share with us in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

HELLO WORLD: Jazz In The Gardens Is The Perfect Mother Daughter Trip

Vogue Brazil Is Closing Out 2019 With Naomi Campbell As Their December Cover Model

Cardi B Is Starting Her Decade Off Right With A Vogue Cover Co-Starring Baby Kulture

40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look 40 photos Launch gallery 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look 1. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019 View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 16, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT 1 of 40 2. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2019 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:39am PDT 2 of 40 3. Rihanna, JFK Airport, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Rihanna JFK Airport, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. Rihanna, JFK Airport 2017 Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 25, 2017 Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Rihanna, LAX, 2017 Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. Rihanna arrives at Heathrow, 2009 Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Rihanna, Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, 2016 Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Rihanna, LAX, 2016 Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. Rihanna at Charles De Gaulle Airport, 2015 Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. Rihanna, JFK, 2015 Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Rihanna, LAX, 2015 Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Rihanna, Tokyo Airport, 2015 Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2015 Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Rihanna, JFK, 2015 Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Rihanna, Heathrow Airport, 2012 Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Rihanna, LAX, 2012 Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2015 Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. Rihanna Leaving Her Hotel For The Airport In NYC In 2014 Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2014 Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2013 Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Rihanna At LAX Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Rihanna At Toronto Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2012 Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2010 Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Rihanna At Newark Airport In 2009 Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Rihanna At JFK Airport In 2009 Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012 Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. Rihanna Arrives In Tokyo In 2012 Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look 40 Photos Of Rihanna Walking Through Airports To Inspire Your Next Look My girlfriend met her current husband while in an airport. Airports are always busy and bustling, making it the perfect location for people watching! Personally, I like to see what people choose to wear to the airport and their overall airport style. While "dressing up" for the airport seems like it's a thing of the past, the right outfit can get you upgraded into First Class (look like you belong, honey). I've always been intrigued by what celebs choose to wear to the airport, whether it's for a domestic or international flight. Often times, upon arrival (or even departure) there are their fans and paparazzi there to meet them. The pressure is on to look good! No one has airport fashion down quite like Rihanna. She either always looks chic or comfortable and often a mixture of both. We rounded up 40 fashion moments of Rihanna that we have loved from over the years. Whether it was her obsession with camo, her love for Puma slippers, or her high end accessories, we have all the best airport photos of Rihanna that will inspire your next look when it comes time to jet set.

Lionel Richie Crashes His Daughter’s Vogue Tutorial And It’s The Most Black Dad Thing We’ve Ever Seen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com