Marsai Martin Is Looking Gorgeous In This 70’s Glam Photo Shoot

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 14, 2019

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Marsai Martin‘s fashion game has really upgraded in 2020, with the Black-ish star making more and more red carpet appearances where she is serving stand out style. Now she’s snatching our edges with her latest cover and editorial shoot with Galore Magazine. The shoot is serving 1970’s inspiration and features Martin showing off her modeling skills looking gorgeous and glam.

She wore cute Dolce Vita boots and a bag my ASOS as she walks the streets in Hollywood, California with an afro with the front braided. Come on 70s Barbie! Keep on clicking to see the cover and all the black and white editorial images from the shoot.

Marsai Martin Is Looking Gorgeous In This 70’s Glam Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

