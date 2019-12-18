CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Golden Globe’s Blatant Disregard For Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ Hits Different

No women of color were nominated for best TV actress, periodT!

Netflix's "When They See Us" Screening & Reception

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

In the past few years, it felt like black creatives in Hollywood were finally getting the recognition they deserved. Taking control of our narratives across TV and film and getting (read: taking) the opportunity to showcase ourselves in a different light.

Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue in Euphoria highlighted the struggles of a depressed black teenager coping with bipolar disorder and a substance abuse problem, while award-season regular Regina King gave us fearless justice seeking vigilante in HBO’s Watchmen. Susan Kelechi Watson reigned in another season of an emotional rollercoaster on NBC’s This Is Us.

All exemplary performances. All shut out from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2020 Golden Globe nominations. Why? Well for starters, no women of color were nominated for a TV actress Golden Globe award, periodT. Asian actress Sandra Oh didn’t even get a nod for her work in Killing Eve, even though she took home Best TV actress in a Drama TV series last year. *stares in Black disgust*

All of those snubs were infuriating (to say the least), but I have to admit, the blatant neglect of Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us hits different. The acclaimed four-part series based on the real-life story of five black and brown boys seemed like a promising contender for some Golden Globes recognition, with Jharrel Jerome having already taken home an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for his portrayal of Korey Wise of the Exonerated Five in September. Niecey Nash, who also received an Emmy nomination for her supporting role as Korey’s mom Deloris Wise, seemed like another likely contender for a Globe nomination. But alas, shut out. Neither received a nod. Why?

Well, When They See Us is the perfect example (harsh reminder) of how America continues to move through its biggest issues (racial inequality, bias, stereotype, and the subsequent injustices associated with it): by simply ignoring it. But just because we ignore it, isn’t like it didn’t happen. It’s much easier to overlook the story of how America’s justice system worked to fail the lives of five young men of color. It’s a hard watch yes, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be watched and appreciated and acknowledge for its brilliant storytelling and beautiful portrayal of innocent boys. I guess it’s much easier for HFPA members  to digest a narrative they’re used to when it comes to black people. Let’s face it, while the HFPA is comprised of international journalists based in Los Angeles, not all people of color are created equal, or treated as such. And neither are our works of art. 

At least, Zendaya, King, Jerome, and Nyong’o were nominated for various awards with Screen Actors Guild, Critic’s Choice, and the African American Film Critics Association. Though, I have to wonder, if color wasn’t a glaring factor, whether these talented creatives would get their recognition across the board. Alas, I’ll never know. But I hope in years to come, society takes four steps forward, two for general progress and two more to make up for this Golden Globes nonsense. Is that too much to ask?

RELATED STORIES:

A Golden Globe Awards Press Event Had These Celebs Showing Up In Hollywood Holiday Style

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe’s Blatant Disregard For Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ Hits Different  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close