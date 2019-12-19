LAWSUIT: Does Your Wine Have High Arsenic Levels?

Oh Boy! Wine drinkers are not going to be happy about this. There is a new lawsuit that claims that over 2 dozen wineries are selling wine with dangerously high levels of inorganic arsenic in them.

According to ViralServe.com, in this new lawsuit, litigators are claiming that at least 28 California wineries, bottled under 31 brand labels, have extremely high levels of inorganic arsenic (which is 500 times more toxic than the organic one), in order to improve the flavor and smell and make the wine color more appealing. The lawsuit implies that the companies are well aware of the issue and are still making and selling the wines and keeping the information hidden from the public.

Arsenic has several different effects, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry, arsenic affects nearly all organ systems. If arsenic poisoning occurs over a brief period of time symptoms may include vomiting, abdominal pain, encephalopathy, metallic taste in your mouth, and watery diarrhea that contains blood. Long-term exposure can result in thickening of the skin, darker skin, abdominal pain, diarrhea, heart disease, numbness, tumors, and cancer.

This is the full list:

Acronym (GR8RW Red Blend)

Almaden (Heritage White Zinfandel, Heritage Moscato, Heritage Chardonnay, Mountain Burgundy, Mountain Rhine, Mountain Chablis)

Arrow Creek (Coastal Series Cabernet Sauvignon)

Bandit (Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon)

Bay Bridge (Chardonnay)

Beringer (White Merlot, White Zinfandel, Red Moscato, Refreshingly Sweet Moscato)

Charles Shaw (White Zinfandel)

Colores Del Sol (Malbec)

Glen Ellen by Concannon (Glen Ellen Reserve Pinot Grigio, Glen Ellen Reserve Merlot)

Concannon (Selected Vineyards Pinot Noir)

Cook’s (Spumante)

Corbett Canyon (Pinot Grigio, Cabernet Sauvignon)

Cupcake (Malbec)

Fetzer (Moscato, Pinot Grigio)

Fisheye (Pinot Grigio)

Flipflop (Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon)

Foxhorn (White Zinfandel)

Franzia (Vintner Select White Grenache, Vintner Select White Zinfandel, Vintner Select White Merlot, Vintner Select Burgundy)

Hawkstone (Cabernet Sauvignon)

HRM Rex Goliath (Moscato)

Korbel (Sweet Rose Sparkling Wine, Extra Dry Sparkling Wine)

Menage A Trois (Pinot Grigo, Moscato, White Blend, Chardonnay, Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon, California Red Wine).

Mogen David (Concord, Blackberry Wine)

Oak Leaf (White Zinfandel)

Pomelo (Sauvignon Blanc)

R Collection By Raymond (Chardonnay)

Richards Wild Irish Rose (Red Wine)

Seaglass (Sauvignon Blanc)

Simply Naked (Moscato)

Smoking Loon (Viognier)

Sutter Home (Sauvignon Blanc, Gerwurztraminer, Pink Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Chenin Blanc, Sweet Red, Riesling, White Merlot, Merlot, White Zinfandel)

LAWSUIT: Does Your Wine Have High Arsenic Levels? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com