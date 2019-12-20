CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Top Little Known Black History Facts Of The Decade: #9 -William And Daisy Myers

Suburbicon, a Hollywood film starring Matt Damon and directed by George Clooney, was partly inspired by real life events of the late ’50’s. William and Daisy Myers, a Black couple, moved to the all-white town of Levittown, Pennsylvania in August 1957 and endured months of harassment and racism before the state moved in to protect them.

William, an electrical engineer, and Daisy, an educator, met at Hampton Institute (now University) and decided to move to Levittown, which was billed as a perfect self-contained suburban haven. According to an interview with Clooney, developer William Levitt was a bigot who wouldn’t rent to the Myers. Instead of obeying the law, he sold off the property. A Jewish couple sold their home to the Myers and pandemonium ensued immediately.

The attacks against the Myers became increasingly violent, with cross burning and damage to the home and property by residents who wanted them to move. Surprisingly, it was the Myers’ white neighbors who had to intervene after state and local authorities and their efforts didn’t stop the harassment. Eventually, the mobs died down after they realized the Myers  were not going to move.

The Myers remained in the home for four years before William Myers took a job in Harrisburg. According to their daughter, Lynda Myers, the couple refused to focus on the negative aspects of their time in Levittown and instead praised those who helped them. Dubbed the “Rosa Parks of the North,” Daisy Myers penned an autobiography Sticks’N Stones: The Myers Family In Levittown  in 2005.

Long after her husband passed, Mrs. Myers was invited by to Levittown for a public apology and planted a tree in front of the town’s city hall affectionately named “Miss Daisy.”

Daisy Myers passed in 2011.

PHOTO: William and Daisy Myers/Fair Use

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

The Top Little Known Black History Facts Of The Decade: #9 -William And Daisy Myers  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close