CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Black Thought & Jimmy Fallon Link Up With Big Bird & The Gang for A Sesame Street Rap

Just more proof that Hip-Hop is for the kids...

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Last week fans of the classic PBS show Sesame Street were heartbroken to learn that Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney had passed away at the age of 85, and though he may not be with us people like Jimmy Fallon and Black Thought will make sure his legacy lives on.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the longest running children’s show in television history, the Tonight Show host and Illadelphia MC got on a school bus with Big Bird, the Count, Bert and Ernie, and others to bust out a Sesame Street rap over the classic theme song.

Naturally Black Thought didn’t go into “beast mode” as children aren’t mentally prepared for the gems and jewels he’s used to dropping in his raps but he did have fun on the bus with his verse.

“To get to Sesame Street you don’t need a GPS/ You can watch on HBO or check it out on PBS/ I can tell you how to get there with some help from my friends/ Then you’ll never have to ask yourself that question again.”

With Jimmy Fallon and the Sesame Street characters interjecting their own bars into Thought’s raps, it was a pretty fun clip to watch if you’re a fan of Hip-Hop and puppets.

Check out the Sesame Street Rap segment below and let us know if you or your kids will be following Sesame Street when they relocate to HBO Max next year.

Black Thought & Jimmy Fallon Link Up With Big Bird & The Gang for A Sesame Street Rap  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close