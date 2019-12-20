CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Peep Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin In Teaser Trailer for ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul will give you all the feels...

Jennifer Hudson x Respect

Source: MGM Pictures / MGM Pictures

At the beginning of last year it was reported that the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin (R.I.P) chose Dreamgirl Jennifer Hudson to play her in her upcoming biopic, Respect, and now we finally get our first look at what the American Idol finalist will look like as the music legend.

Though the teaser is less than a minute long the Oscar winning actress already seems like she was the perfect choice to fill the shoes of the 18-time Grammy Award winner as she belts out lines from the classic hit “Respect.”

Directed by Liesl Thomas, Respect will boast an all-star cast that will feature the likes of Respect cast includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige amongst others.

Respect hits theaters on October 9, 2020. Will you be checking for it? Let us know in the comments.

Peep Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin In Teaser Trailer for ‘Respect’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close