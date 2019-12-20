CLOSE
Demand for Nurses Expected to Draw More Men than Ever

If your a male and thinking about going into the medical field, now is a great time because the nursing field is one of the most in demand fields of 2020. The best part is the trend shows that more men will be entering the field than ever before.

According to Carrie Butler for Hondros College of Nursing, the field is still dominated by women but more men are expected to join the profession. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that 12 percent of registered nurses are now men, and that’s up from 2.7 percent in 1970. The bureau also projects that nursing will add more than 735,000 jobs by 2024, making it the third largest job growth of any industry.

