CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

MANE TALK: Kerry Washington Stuns In Senegalese Twists

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

We all know and love protective styles. They are a great option for when you’re a transitioning natural, for when you need to give your tresses a break, or for whenever you feel like making a chic statement. For awhile the only protective styles we’ve seen were box braids, but over the last few years, protective styles have grown and our fave Kerry Washington has jumped on the wave.

The “American Sonactress has debuted a Senegalese twist slay, and we are absolutely loving it. Installed by Kendra Garvey, the beauty flaunted her waist-length twists with gold clip detailing to The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment event. She tied her look together with a gorgeous Brock Collection dress, Mignight 00 pointed toe pumps and  minimal jewelry.

While this is not the first time we’ve seen the actress don a protective style, (remember her stunning two braid slay crafted by Tym Wallace) we have to say that these Senegalese twists sure do agree with her. Kerry always serves a hair look, whether it’s a textured ‘do, sleek tresses, a power pony or more and this look is no exception.

What say you? Are you a fan on Kerry Washington’s Senegalese twists? Would you like to see the star in more protective styles? Sound off in the comment section below!

DON’T MISS:

Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana

Kerry Washington Glows On The Cover Of Allure: ‘I Wear My Natural Hair Now For My Children’

La La Anthony and Kerry Washington

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

12 photos Launch gallery

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Continue reading La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks

Kerry Washington and Lala Anthony were serving some serious LEWKS on Thursday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 FGI Night Of Stars Modern Voices Gala in NYC. You don't want to miss these looks.

 

MANE TALK: Kerry Washington Stuns In Senegalese Twists  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close