FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 12/20/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Tracie Hunter stops by and gives us an update.

Jim Scott from the Salvation Army dropped in.

Kevin Aldrige calls in for his weekly update and shares information about the Ohio Kings.

Today’s Plate:

The main course includes, The Gang of 5 will now be facing the possibility of criminal prosecution. Joe Deters is going after the Gang of 5 and the listeners chime in on what they think about the entire situation.

The side dishes include the curfew that Kenwood Mall plans to place on teens after Christmas. The democratic debates and the conversation of the impeachment of Donald Trump continues.

