CLOSE
Cincinnati Podcast
HomeCincinnati Podcast

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 12/20/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Tracie Hunter stops by and gives us an update.

Jim Scott from the Salvation Army dropped in.

Kevin Aldrige calls in for his weekly update and shares information about the Ohio Kings.

Today’s Plate:

The main course includes, The Gang of 5 will now be facing the possibility of criminal prosecution. Joe Deters is going after the Gang of 5 and the listeners chime in on what they think about the entire situation.

The side dishes include the curfew that Kenwood Mall plans to place on teens after Christmas. The democratic debates and the conversation of the impeachment of Donald Trump continues.

https://www.facebook.com/thebuzzcincy/videos/650389028832170/

 

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 12/20/19  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close