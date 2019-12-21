CLOSE
Dwyane Wade Gives Powerful Speech On Importance Of Accepting Son’s Sexuality

"You want to talk about strength and courage? My 12-year-old has way more than I have. You can learn something from your kids.”- Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

When it comes to showing unwavering support for his son, Dwyane Wade has definitely proven to be the poster child, but according to the NBA superstar his support was more about himself than his son.

ON Thursday (Dec.19) Dwyane Wade expounded upon the temps he took to fully embrace his son Zion’s sexuality. During the interview with fellow NBA baller Matt Barnes for his All the Smoke podcast, Wade explained that he realized early on that Zion wasn’t embracing his masculinity as much as his older brother Zaire.

“I had to look myself in the mirror when my son at the time was 3 years old and me and my wife started having conversations about us noticing that he wasn’t on the boy vibe that Zaire [Wade’s other son] was on,” Wade said. “And, I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son come home and tell you he’s gay?”It was at that point Wade revealed that he realized his response to the seemingly inevitable news would be more telling about his character more so than his son’s before revealing that the conversation was a tough one to have with himself, considering where he came from; but it was Gabrielle Union who helped him overcome the stigma and become more accepting.

”[I was like] What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act? It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you,” Wade continued. “I grew up with the same perspective as a lot of these people out here that’s a little ignorant. I grew up with a similar perspective and then, you meet people along the way that help you take those glasses off and put on some different ones. Look through life through a different lens. That’s what my wife has been able to do. So, it’s been cool.”

In regards to his unapologetic defense of his son, D Wade tells hater to “get used to it,” because he’s made it his mission to speak up for those who can’t speak up for themselves.

”Everybody get used to it, man,” Wade said. “This is the new normal. So if anybody different, we looked at as different. You know what I’m saying? The ones that don’t understand it. The ones that don’t get it. The ones that are stuck in a box. You’re different. Not the people that are out here living their lives, man.”

Check out the full interview below.

Dwyane Wade Gives Powerful Speech On Importance Of Accepting Son’s Sexuality  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

