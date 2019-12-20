CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Get Paid, Young Brother: James Wiseman Leaves Memphis, Declares For The NBA Draft

Wiseman was facing a suspension from the NCAA after his family took payment from current Memphis coach Penny Hardaway when he was in high school.

Alcorn State v Memphis

Source: Joe Murphy / Getty

The University of Memphis is now short of a player and an ongoing saga involving James Wiseman will only grow in the wake of his leaving the squad to declare for the NBA Draft. However, Wiseman’s decision to go pro isn’t without its fair share of questionable happenings in the background.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Wiseman, who played center for the Tigers squad, shared this his stated goal was always to get to the NBA and he’s doing so amid a bit of scandal of which none was his fault.

When Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was coaching high school in the city back in 2017, he paid $11,000 for Wiseman’s family to move from Nashville to Memphis. The NCAA at first let the payment slide and declared Wiseman eligible then slapped a 12-game suspension one him due to Hardaway being considered a “booster” for the Memphis Tigers, having donated to the school in 2008.

While sitting on ice, Wiseman realized that he no longer needed college basketball after realizing the NCAA maybe didn’t know what to do with him. It was quite a blow to Memphis too as many players Hardaway lured to the team was because many of them wanted to play with Wiseman.

Hiring an agent and killing all hopes of reentering the college ranks, Wiseman said all that needed to be said about his decision.

“Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction,” Wiseman wrote on Thursday.

Coach Hardaway held a press conference Friday afternoon and supports Wiseman’s in his decision, even noting that he didn’t want him to bolt for the NBA. However, Hardaway said that while the team was stunned, they still have a season to play and it shouldn’t hinge on one player.

Reporter Brad Broders captured the presser via Twitter. Check it out below along with Wiseman’s IG post.

View this post on Instagram

Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo 🐯🔵🐯

A post shared by James Wiseman (@bigticket_j13) on

Photo: Getty

Get Paid, Young Brother: James Wiseman Leaves Memphis, Declares For The NBA Draft  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close