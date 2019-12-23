CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

These Clothing Rental Sites Will Alleviate Your Holiday Dress Shopping Drama

Portrait Of Cheerful Female Friends With Sparklers In City At Night

Source: Artem Varnitsin / EyeEm / Getty

‘Tis the season to integrate a variety of holiday dresses into your clothing line up. Attending these events can become costly. If you plan on capturing the essence of each party, you’ll likely refrain from repeating your holiday gear. Afterall, social media is the best place to expose repeat offenders.

Shopping for cocktail or holiday dresses that you’ll likely wear once can be a waste of time, money, and space. Retailers recognize that buying ensembles that have a short shelf life can be annoying. Some stores have incorporated a loaner aspect to their services while other companies offer full on clothing rentals. 

Rent the Runway is the first of its kind, but there are other services you should know about. Here are 4 clothing rental services you should use this holiday season.

These Clothing Rental Sites Will Alleviate Your Holiday Dress Shopping Drama  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close