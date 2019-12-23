CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Song Cry: Dame Dash Feels Jay-Z Did Roc-A-Fella Dirty [Video]

Sounds like someone got finessed.

Lee Daniels and Damon Dash

Source: photo: WENN

While Damon Dash has moved on from the record business he clearly still feels a way about how Jay-Z went about things. He spilled more tea about their break up in a recent interview.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Cake A Holic paid a visit to REAL 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood show. Even though conversation was rooted in his signature approach to business and ownership the talk eventually came back to his origins with Roc-A-Fella Records. When asked about the infamous split he made it clear that Hov threw him under the bus.

“Personally, the way he did me was dirty,” Dame exclaimed. “The way he did Biggs was dirty. The way he did Roc-A-Fella was dirty.” The Harlem native also revealed that Hov purposely shook him in order to amplify his corporate profile. “We was like ‘damn!’ [it was] out of left [field]. And when I had the conversation, he was like, ‘Yo, I want to look like a boss. I can’t look like a boss around you.’ I thought that was dirty.”

He would later get into specifics about Jigga’s dump and pump move regarding Rocawear. He alleges that Carter devalued the brand by no longer promoting it but then sold it for millions after Dash exited. “It was dirty business, and that’s how I feel. Anytime you ask me. I’m not salty for life, but with him, yeah, I’m salty. It was wack, and look, there’s no more Roc-A-Fella. It’s just him! Where is Roc-A-Fella? It’s him, it’s Kanye and who else? Everyone works for them.”

You can see the interview in entirety below.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv

Song Cry: Dame Dash Feels Jay-Z Did Roc-A-Fella Dirty [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close