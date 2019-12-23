CLOSE
Amanda Seales Joins Cast of ‘The Real’ As Permanent Fifth Host

“I love, need, and appreciate you REAL ones who know a real one when you see one.”- Amanda Seales

Premiere Of Focus Features' "Harriet" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Amanda Seales is bringing her brazen personality to daytime TV and we are here for it.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the Insecure actress and newly minted author of Small Doses: Potent Truths for Everyday Use will be joining co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton on their Emmy-winning show.

“She guest co-hosted on the show for a while and they loved her,” a source told the publication. “She really connected with the audience!”

The daytime hit show originally debuted with five hosts: Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley. But apparently off-screen drama led to Braxton’s contract expiration after season two, leaving the fifth seat vacant for three season with different stars appearing as a guest host.

“Everyone is really excited about her coming on,” the source added.

It’s no secret that Amanda Seales will further diversify the points of view and conversations that the show is known for, her unapologetic view has garnered her both praise and criticism over the last few years. Amanda’s latest viewpoint about Kim Kardashian’s latest cover controversy garnered her so much support that the comedic songstress recently celebrated hitting one million followers before announcing that her page would now be private to block negativity and protect her creative space.

“A Toast to a Milli! A Thank you to everyone who has enjoyed and inspired my content! As promised, at a million followers I’m going private at 12p EST on 12/23. Looking forward to creating and curating a thriving intellectual hilarious safe space here on the Instagrams. ✨🙏🏽❤

Seales will begin her new position in 2020, which is also when fans can expect the return of Insecure, which just wrapped up filming for the fourth season over the weekend.

The Real, which premiered back in 2013, has already been renewed for their seventh and eighth seasons.

Amanda Seales Joins Cast of ‘The Real’ As Permanent Fifth Host  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

