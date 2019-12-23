CLOSE
Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum Gets $3 Million In Funding From NY State

Viva La Bronx.

Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum

Source: The Universal Hip Hop Museum / The Universal Hip Hop Museum

For years it seemed trying to get a New York cultural center dedicated to Rap would never happen. Thanks to some recent funding the Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum is now a reality.

As reported on Complex the state of New York has announced a 3.7 million grant that will go to the construction of the project. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Thursday, December 19. According to CNN the monies will not only get the complex built but also assist in stimulating the economic growth of New York City as a travel destination.

Executive Director of The Universal Hip Hop Museum Rocky Bucano detailed the opportunity in an interview with CNN. “We knew it was important because the Bronx is where hip-hop started. It’s crazy to think of how Hip-Hop which has such an influence on pop culture, advertising, politics doesn’t have a place to call home.”

While the mission for the institution is to chronicle the culture’s history Bucano states that they will also try to uplift the surrounding Bronx area. “We want to empower, inspire and engage the community,” he said. “Hip-hop has touched every aspect of modern society and it’s important for the community to know that it was created by people who looked just like them.”

Construction of the 50,000 square foot complex is set to start summer of 2020.

Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum Gets $3 Million In Funding From NY State  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

