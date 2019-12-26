The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a new report from data gathered by the agency declaring Cincinnati the city with the largest number of hate crimes in the state of Ohio. The report stated that Cincinnati had a high number of hate crimes against an individual because of a racial or ethnic reason. The second highest cause in the city for hate crimes was religion.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Local organizations and religious groups in the Cincinnati area have been taking extra security measures to protect themselves and their communities. In 2018 Ohio had a total of 350 reported hate crimes in the metro area in comparison to 235 in Kentucky and 111 in Indiana.

TRENDING STORY: Cincinnati Woman Arrested After Stabbing Father to Death and Moving into His Home

Famous Ohioans 14 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. George Clooney Source: 1 of 14 2. John Legend Source: 2 of 14 3. Katie Holmes Source: 3 of 14 4. Dave Chappelle Source: 4 of 14 5. Kid Cudi Source: 5 of 14 6. Steven Spielberg Source: 6 of 14 7. Drew Carey Source: 7 of 14 8. Nancy Wilson Source: 8 of 14 9. Sarah Jessica Parker Source: 9 of 14 10. Neil Armstrong Source: 10 of 14 11. Phillip Michael Thomas Source: 11 of 14 12. Thomas Edison Source: 12 of 14 13. Kym Whitley Source: 13 of 14 14. Steve Harvey Source: 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

source

The Latest:

Cincinnati Named City With Highest Hate Crime Rates in Ohio was originally published on wiznation.com