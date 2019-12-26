CLOSE
Forrest Park Woman Arrested After Stabbing Father to Death and Moving into His Home

Liscia Willis Mugshot

Source: Hamilton County Justice Center / Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI:  According to Hamilton County court documents Liscia D. Willis, 49, of Forrest Park stabbed and killed her 69-year-old father James Lee Dunlap in order to move into his home and take over the mortgage.  Dunlap’s body was found dead in the basement of his Cincinnati suburb home after a family member called the Police in for a wellness check.

According to WCPO, during Willis’ first appearance in court, prosecutor David Wood stated, “She planned to kill him and take over the mortgage on his home. She stabbed him repeatedly until he died,”.  It was also stated to the court that Willis was moving her personal belongings into the home when Cincinnati police came to Dunlap’s home for the wellness check.  

Willis attorney, Clyde Bennett, claims that she stayed at the home off and on and there was no intent to take over the mortgage because the home was already paid off.  Public records show that Dunlap bought the Forrest Park home in 2012 with a 15-year mortgage.  There is no public record if the home was paid off early or not.

Dunlap leaves behind a wife that was out of town at the time of the murder.  Dunlap was a retired Cincinnati Police Officer.  Willis is being held on a $1 million dollar bond and is set to appear in court on December 31st.  

