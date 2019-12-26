CLOSE
Celebrity Fashion F*ck Ups Of The Decade: The Worst Red Carpet Choices From 2010 To Present

10 years of hot mess!

The past 10 years were full of fashion fails. Celebrities tried to pull off every wild look they (and their stylists) could think of, from meat dresses to barely-there frocks. It is understandable though, as red carpet events are a chance for lesser-known individuals to make their mark while other celebs try to ascend to style icon status. Hello, cover of Vogue! Unfortunately, not all high-fashion and avant-garde looks are made equal, so many celebs wake up to photos of themselves on the worst dressed list. Fashion f*ck ups are very, very real and forever burned into my memory. Since I can’t live with these fashion faux pas alone, here are 10 of the worst head-turners from the past decade. Hopefully, we won’t see any of these disastrous looks in the next 10 years to come.

2019

Fantasia failed to impress at the 2019 BET Awards when she arrived in was looked like two casts on her arm attached to a white, mini dress.

2018

Love & Hip Hop’s Alexis Skyy wore a barely-there, chain-draped gown to the 2018 BET Awards. The shape-less, floor-length number did nothing to accentuate her curves, other than hang off of it.

2017

I’m still wondering what was going on here. Nick Cannon definitely made an odd-choice when he got ready for the 2017 American Music Awards, pairing a hot pink turban, with sparkly sunglasses, and a skull-printed scarf in his back pocket. 

2016

Lisa Bonet almost always looks effortlessly cool, but this zebra ensemble looked like it took her no effort to put together before attending the 2016 Critic’s Choice Awards.

2015

You may not be familiar with any songs by singer Joy Villa, but you probably saw this blunder of a dress circling the net after the 2015 Grammy Awards. Villa basically wore orange plastic. Ew!

2014

Whoopi Goldberg prefers to dress comfortable on red carpets and that’s fine. But the Wizard of Oz red-slippers-and-striped-socks combo was a disaster at the 2014 Oscars. Someone drop those things off in Kansas!

Get a good look at the fashion fail here.

Also, Pharrell’s shants are an honorable mention. Get a good peek at his high-water tuxedo fit in the tweet below.

2013

Coordinating your hair color to match your outfit isn’t unheard of. When executed properly, it can be a chic and bold way to stand out in a crowd. Too bad, Lil Mama’s green-lined gown and matching green hair placed her on just about every major publication’s worst dressed list after the 2013 American Music Awards.

2012

Whew! Faith Evans looked like she couldn’t make up her mind on what outfit to wear at the 2012 BET Awards. She wore a power suit on top and animal print pants on the bottom. Yikes!

Peep the haphazard ensemble here.

2011

Part of Nicki Minaj’s early claim to fame was her affinity for out-of-the-box ensembles. In 2011, she arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in what looked like a strange baby doll get-up complete with pink rain boots.

Take a look at the entire ensemble here.

2010 

Laurie Ann Gibson missed the rock ’n roll glam mark by a lot. The mismatched fabrics, textures, and patterns takes the look from grunge to garbage real quick.

Get a good look at the tragic outfit here.

Beauties, what outfit in your mind stands out

Celebrity Fashion F*ck Ups Of The Decade: The Worst Red Carpet Choices From 2010 To Present  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

