Cleveland Woman Ended Up Making Up Story of Child Being Kidnapped

Close-up of a Cleveland police vehicle with flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A Cleveland mother initially claimed her son was inside her vehicle when it was stolen by two suspects in the West 46th St. and Clark Ave. area on Dec. 27.

Police officers were able to recover the vehicle on the other side town – East 133rd St. – and arrested the two men.

However, they were not able to find the child.

Now there appears to be a twist.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

It’s since been learned that he was never missing to begin with. He was at home with his father the entire time safe and sound, according to police.

The mother just wanted her vehicle to be located, and went through extremes to do so.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Singer Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend model Ammika Harris welcomed, Ammika’s 1st and Chris Brown’s 2nd child in the world and out of respect of privacy of the new mom but the privacy act has been removed and Chris Brown has been posting his excitement for his new son Aeko including a side by side photo with a newborn Chris Brown on one side and newborn Aeko Brown of the other plus personal and touching photos from the day he met his son. Take a look at the photos below

Photos
