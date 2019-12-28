CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of Wisdom (As Told By Videos)

Happy Birthday to the iconic actor.

85th Academy Awards - Nominees Luncheon

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Denzel Washington is known as one of the greatest actors of our time, and he still seems to have his feet grounded on Earth.

We caught up with Denzel back in 2016 while promoting his film, The Magnificent Seven, and received some unexpected words of wisdom. When asked how he felt about the “Uncle Denzel” memes, he cleverly replied, “If I had my wallet I’d show it you. Because they didn’t know what I was doing. They don’t need to know. Those who can do, do. Those who can’t, talk about those who can.” Damn right.

In honor of the legend’s 65th birthday, check out our list of our favorite Denzel Washington gems. You’re welcome.

Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of Wisdom (As Told By Videos)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close