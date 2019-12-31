CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Clout-Chasing Clown Cop Admits To Lying About McDonald’s Worker Writing “Pig” On Coffee Receipt

The Herington Police Department officer resigned Monday after admitting to the fabrication.

American fast-food multinational chain, McDonald's...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

A clout-chasing police officer in Kansas resigned Monday (December 30) after admitting that a McDonald’s employee did not write the words “pig” on the receipt for his coffee. After the store reviewed the video of the alleged exchange, it was determined that the employee didn’t write anything.

As reported by local outlet The Witchita Eagle, the 23-year-old Herington Police Department officer claimed the employee wrote the insult and the incident was shared with the public via the department’s Facebook page over the before it was deleted over the weekend.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday addressed the developments in a news conference, telling the throng of media that the officer stepped down after first stating that the employee allegedly wrote “f*cking pig” on the receipt. Chief Hornaday, recognized in the conference what how harmful the officer’s actions were in regards to police officers and their image.

“This is now, absolutely, a black eye on law enforcement,” Hornaday said. The chief added that the officer, who was just with the force for two months and was an officer with the U.S. Army, said that the revelation of the insult was meant to be a joke.

Given that tensions between the general public and law enforcement officials are largely strained for a variety of reasons, what the unidentified officer did in the name of humor could have brought down serious consequences on the employees of the McDonald’s in question. Chief Hornaday also all but stated that the officer will never work in that field again.

“Integrity is the one and only sole trait of a police officer that you cannot allow to be damaged,” Hornaday said. “Once you damage your integrity, you’re done. You will not work in this profession ever again.”

Photo: Getty

Clout-Chasing Clown Cop Admits To Lying About McDonald’s Worker Writing “Pig” On Coffee Receipt  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close