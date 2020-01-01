CLOSE
SPORTS: John Dorsey Exits From His Role as Cleveland Browns General Manager

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

The Cleveland Browns is not only without a head coach, but now without a general manager.

John Dorsey, who had been in the position since December 2017, has “mutually parted ways” with the team and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

The Browns made the announcement official after ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out news of Dorsey’s exit:

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Before becoming the Browns general manager, Dorsey held the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013-16 and was credited with helping turn the franchise around.

The Browns went 13-18-1 with Dorsey as the general manager.

Dorsey’s departure comes two days after head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after one, disastrous 6-10 season.

The now-departed GM was supposed to meet with the media today, but the team cancelled the briefing due to “the holiday and search meetings for the next head coach.”

It will now be interesting to see who the Browns hires as their next leaders, both on and off the field.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Third through Sixth Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

