Lizzo’s Reflection of Blessings Over the Past Decade Delivers Powerful Message

“Don’t stop we need you. Your time is coming.”-Lizzo

Lizzo Performs at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

2019 was undeniably Lizzo’s breakout year, but the rapstress took a moment to reflect on her road to success and it was nothing short of inspiring.

On Tuesday (Dec. 31), Lizzo took to Instagram to reflect on how much her life has changed over the last decade. The post, which features a photo of a considerably smaller Lizzo beside her epic TIME magazine cover photo, is more than about success and her glow up or regrets; it featured her being completely vulnerable about her road to living her dreams and about her mental state during that time.

”2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving.

2009 I was a girl in Houston Texas with no plan, no hope, no will to carry on,” Lizzo wrote.

From being homeless to being named Artist of the Year, Lizzo’s story is so amazing that even nay sayers were undeniably inspired.

“2019 is the year my album and song went number 1. 2019 is the year I told my mama ‘I can buy you a house’,” Lizzo continued. “2019 I am a woman with a 20/20 vision of the future. Anything can happen in a decade. Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything. Thanks for the ride 2019. Here we go 2020!”

While many artists are straying away from social media due to the hate they receive from emboldened trolls, Lizzo manages to navigates around the hate unbothered as she continues to inspire and empower her fans. Of course in true Lizzo fashion, the “Tempo” rapper then slayed in her little black dress as she prepared to bring in 2020.

U ready?

New Year’s Eve wasn’t the first time that the “Truth Hurts” singer shared her story. After her debut on Saturday Night Live in December, Lizzo shared why the iconic Statue of Liberty pose was important to her and played a significant part in her SNL promo. In a short post she pointed out that it was an homage to her humble beginnings.

”The picture on the left was when I worked at Liberty Tax Services, as a sign spinner…on the right is my SNL debut,” Lizzo wrote. “Don’t stop we need you. Your time is coming.”

Don’t stop…. we need you. 2020 is yours for the taking.

Hate her or love her, Lizzo has the juice and I am glad she hasn’t allowed the haters on the internet to sour it.

Lizzo’s Reflection of Blessings Over the Past Decade Delivers Powerful Message  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

