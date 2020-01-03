CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

No, it wasn't John Wayne Gacy..

Doorbell-Camera Company Ring Partners With Over 400 Police Departments, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their own home (keep thinking Alexa’s minding her own business), not many people thought they’d actually be used by authorities to as evidence in their investigations. Well, they have.

According to The New York Times, 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu became the latest example of this practice after Texas authorities arrested him for the murder of his older sister, Jennifer Chioma Ebichi. Though they already had one witness saying they saw a blood-stained Egwuagu exiting her home with a bloody knife and saying “I killed Jennifer” with a smile on his face, police were able to corroborate the testimony thanks to footage from the doorbell camera installed at the home.

The 25-year-old murderer has become the latest example of how authorities are using doorbell cameras to their advantage whenever working a case.

“Every time there is more surveillance and more captured of the lived experience, that will be helpful for police investigators,” said Andrew Guthrie Ferguson, a law professor and the author of “The Rise of Big Data Policing: Surveillance, Race, and the Future of Law Enforcement.”

“The consequences are an erosion of privacy and security at our homes and in our private moments,” he added. “The trade-off is one that is hard, but also one I’m not sure citizens have fully understood when they decided to buy a little extra security for their home.”

Doorbell cameras like Ring have become all the rage amongst homeowners as of late and though each home and refuse police requests to access their footage, authorities can still obtain permission other ways.

“Ring will not disclose user videos to police unless the user expressly consents or if disclosure is required by law, such as to comply with a warrant,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “Ring objects to overbroad or otherwise inappropriate legal demands as a matter of course.”

Man, if you’re grinding out on these streets and think that having a doorbell camera at your spot is one of the best ways to protect yourself, you might wanna think twice about going that route. Just sayin.’

As for Egwuagu, he’s being held on a $500,000 bail for the murder of his sister and her unborn child as she was in her first trimester of her pregnancy. What is this world coming to?

Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close