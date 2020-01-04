CLOSE
LL Cool J Says He & Q-Tip Working On LP For Def Jam

The actor and rapper last dropped a project in 2013.

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Two of Hip-Hop elites are in the midst of creating new music for one of the genre’s premier labels. LL Cool J announced that he and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame are working together on an album for Def Jam.

The rapper born James Todd Smith shared the news of the album via Twitter at the top of the week.

“I just started recording new music produced by my lil bro,” the tweet read, with a mention of Q-Tip’s Twitter handle.  LL followed the tweet with, “I’m putting this new music out on @defjam.”

If all comes together, it would be a return to the label that gave LL Cool J his first big shot onwards to mainstream success. However, LL has been far more active as a television actor of late, with 10 seasons under his belt via CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles series.

Q-Tip, while not doing a ton of microphone work, recently served as the executive producer for Danny Brown’s uknowhatimsayin¿ album in 2019. LL last released his Authentic album in 2013 with promises of a followup.

Photo: Getty

LL Cool J Says He & Q-Tip Working On LP For Def Jam  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

