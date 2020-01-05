Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?

It’s that time of year again! Award season is upon us and it all kicks off with the 77th annual Golden Globes hosted by Ricky Gervais. And per usual, we’re voting for everybody Black.

Eddie Murphy snagged a nod for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” for his role in Dolemite is My Name. While Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo is up for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.” Beyonce is also nominated this year for “Best Original Song – Motion Picture” thanks to her Lion King single ‘Spirit’.

As for television, Billy Porter is nominated for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama” for his award-winning role in FX’s Pose.

But along with major nods come major snubs. Like HBO’s Watchmen starring Regina King, Ava DuVernay‘s When They See Us, and Lupita‘s role in ‘Us’. Oh and let’s not forget Queen and Slim. Director Melina Matsoukas claimed that Globe voters went so far as to refuse to watch the film.

“They don’t value the stories that represent all of us, and those stories are so often disregarded and discredited, as are their filmmakers.”

But the more that we value ourselves and our art, less we need validation from others. In honor of the Golden Globes, take a look back at these vintage moments that totally changed the game for Black Hollywood.

