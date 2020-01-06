CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

D.C. Elementary School Apologizes For Asking POC Students To Play Slaves

A letter was sent to the families of the fifth-graders at Lafayette Elementary School by Principal Carrie Broquard.

Teacher and students in elementary school classroom

Source: kali9 / Getty

An elementary school in Washington, D.C. issued an apology to parents of its fifth-grade class after Black and POC children were asked to portray slaves for a lesson. Officials at Lafayette Elementary School in Northwest Washington sent out the letter last month ahead of winter break.

Lafayette Elementary, which has a number of Black and POC members among its staff, sent out the letter on Dec. 23 last year after fifth-graders studying the Civil War and Reconstruction period were tasked to create a project using the information they learned.

As reported by The Washington Post last week, Principal Carrie Broquard, who is white, wrote in the letter that the fifth-graders, “should not have been tasked with acting out or portraying different perspectives of enslavement and war.”

In a bid to empower students to create original content in relation to their study focus, fellow students asked their peers to portray enslaved persons and to also act out water fountain segregation scenes.

Principal Broquard acknowledged that the assignment was a mistake on the school’s part and will not engage in future assignments of the sort in the future. Along with the letter, Broquard added that her staff will attend cultural diversity and sensitivity training along with several assurances that future tasks will be “culturally sensitive and appropriate.”

The school rests in the affluent upper Northwest section of Washington that borders Maryland’s Montgomery County line and the city of Bethesda, which is also known as one of the region’s more upper-class dwellings. It hasn’t been reported what the racial demographic makeup is for the school.

Photo: Getty

D.C. Elementary School Apologizes For Asking POC Students To Play Slaves  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close