SPORTS: Could Tom Brady End Up with the Cleveland Browns?

Tom Brady has been a legend in the NFL.

He has won six matchups in the Big Game, and has proven to be one of the all-time best quarterbacks in the league during his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

It would be a given he and the Patriots are due for a return to the Big Game this year, right?

Wrong!

The Patriots just lost to the Tennessee Titans over the weekend, 13-20, knocking them out of the playoffs.

This also opens up Brady’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to have an interview with the Cleveland Browns.

Which leads up to this question:

Could Tom Brady possibly join McDaniels, and become part of the Browns?

That might seem unlikely, but then again, it might not.

Here is what WKYC 3News Cleveland has to report:

So imagine my surprise when SportsBetting.ag released its odds for Brady’s most likely landing spots should he leave the Patriots. At 11-2 (+550) odds, the Browns topped the list, leading the Carolina Panthers (6-1), Los Angeles Chargers (6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (6-1) and Dallas Cowboys (7-1).

Those were suprising odds to have the Browns as the favorites to land Brady, despite having Baker Mayfield as the team’s set QB.

So why are the Browns favored to possibly land Brady?

“The Browns were initially installed as the favorites because we do believe Josh McDaniels will take a head coaching position this offseason, and the stars align well for him to head back to Ohio where he was born and raised,” the site’s lines manager, Robert Cooper, told 3News.

However, it is worth noting that results can change.

The Browns’ odd went down to 7-1 after 3News’ interview with Cooper took place, and the Patriots have become the favorite for Brady to return for another season.

Yet, anything can happen.

