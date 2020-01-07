CLOSE
Frolicious Photos Of Blue Ivy’s Hair On Fleek

Take notes.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

At just eight years old, Blue Ivy has become a style maven in her own right by inspiring natural hair lovers to let their fro fly free.

The Internet can be a ruthless place when it comes to celebrity children, and for a long time, Blue was the target of natural hair shaming. Let’s not forget the time Karrueche was under fire for a Blue Ivy hair joke gone wrong.

But with parents like Beyoncé and Jay Z helping her to embrace her beautiful coils, it was only a matter of time before the masses hopped on the bandwagon.

@HOTLIKEHELENA: blue ivy carter is now my hair inspiration. idk what rich people hair products she got but her hair is flourishing and i’m tryna be like ha

 

From her free flying fro to her flawless braids, Blue Ivy is totally the natural hair icon that Black naturals have been waiting for for years. Just look at the glow on her.

 

Moral of the story is, let kids be kids. Let Black girls be free. And the same hair styles folks are critiquing Blue about, women of other racists are trying to imitate.

 

Check out these adorable photos of Blue Ivy natural hair on fleek.

