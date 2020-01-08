CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Two Iraq Bases That House US Troops Have Been hit by Missiles from Iran

U.S. troops who reside at Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase, have been hit with a rocket attack, according to multiple media reports.

It has been reported the White House is aware of the tragic news and has released a statement saying President Trump has been briefed and is keeping a close eye on the situation at hand.

The Pentagon issued several statements obtained by multiple news outlets regarding the unfortunate news. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said, “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq,” going on to say “it is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.” Washington Post reporter Andrew deGrandpre sent out the statement shortly after.

 

 

A U.S. military official confirmed at least six rockets have hit the base so far, the Washington Post’s Beirut bureau chief said.

 

Iran vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran’s top military general in an airstrike. The number of injuries or casualties is unknown at this time.

 

Two Iraq Bases That House US Troops Have Been hit by Missiles from Iran  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close