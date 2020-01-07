CLOSE
Former NY Giant Victor Cruz Named Co-Host Of ‘Pop Of The Morning’ Show

The Giant secret is out of the bag.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: Victor Cruz attends Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Victor Cruz is no longer working his magic on the turf but is now getting to a different type of bag. The former NFL baller is now trying his hand at the media game.

Deadline is reporting that the former New York Giants star has signed on to be the co-host for E!’s Pop of the Morning. The Paterson, New Jersey native will join Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie every morning to discuss the top pop culture news items and trends. Cruz detailed his enthusiasm regarding the new opportunity in a video posted to E! News’ Twitter account.

“I just wanted to give you a little update about my life and what’s going on in the life of Victor Cruz. So as you guys know I have been transitioning from the world of football doing somethings in the sports space but now I’m getting ready to embark on a new journey with E Entertainment on a show called Pop of the Morning. I’m excited for this new journey in life. I’m excited for you guys to see me in a different way” he said.

Vic played for the New York Giants from 2010 to 2016 playing a critical role in their 2011 championship season. He became synonymous for his amazing catches and ceremonious touchdown salsa dances. You can watch some of his finest field moments below.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Former NY Giant Victor Cruz Named Co-Host Of ‘Pop Of The Morning’ Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

