SPORTS: More Head Coach Interviews Set For This Week With The Browns

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

It has now been a week since the Cleveland Browns have parted ways with one-and-done head coach Freddie Kitchens, and now the team continues its search for his replacement.

The interview process is continuing well into this week.  No clear front-runner has emerged just yet, especially since Mike McCarthy is reportedly set to become the new head coach for the Dallas Cowboys, despite being the first the interview with the Browns after Kitchens’ firing.

Now, the interviews continue, as WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland reports:

The Browns have already interviewed five candidates and plan to talk to at least three more this week, according to NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero.

Those include: Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Canton native Josh McDaniels; Vikings Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who was the runner-up for the job last year; and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who spent three seasons in Cleveland under former Browns Coach Bill Belichick.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Singer Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend model Ammika Harris welcomed, Ammika's 1st and Chris Brown's 2nd child in the world and out of respect of privacy of the new mom but the privacy act has been removed and Chris Brown has been posting his excitement for his new son Aeko including a side by side photo with a newborn Chris Brown on one side and newborn Aeko Brown of the other plus personal and touching photos from the day he met his son.

