SPORTS: More Head Coach Interviews Set For This Week With The Browns

It has now been a week since the Cleveland Browns have parted ways with one-and-done head coach Freddie Kitchens, and now the team continues its search for his replacement.

The interview process is continuing well into this week. No clear front-runner has emerged just yet, especially since Mike McCarthy is reportedly set to become the new head coach for the Dallas Cowboys, despite being the first the interview with the Browns after Kitchens’ firing.

Now, the interviews continue, as WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland reports:

The Browns have already interviewed five candidates and plan to talk to at least three more this week, according to NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero. Those include: Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Canton native Josh McDaniels; Vikings Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who was the runner-up for the job last year; and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who spent three seasons in Cleveland under former Browns Coach Bill Belichick.

The #Browns plan to interview #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz tomorrow and #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels on Friday, per sources. #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, a finalist last year, is expected to interview again this week, too. No rush with all other head coach vacancies filled. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

