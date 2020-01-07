CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Baller Beef: Shaq Says He & Kobe Bryant Could Have Beaten LeBron James & Anthony Davis

A match-up to end all match-ups

BKN-PACERS-LAKERS-BRYANT-O'NEAL TROPHY

Source: – / Getty

Shaq “Knows” He And Kobe Could Have Beaten LeBron And Anthony Davis

Shaquille O’Neal has never been bashful–and why should he be? Whether it’s on the basketball court or throughout his many successful business ventures, Shaq knows what he’s doing and he’s not afraid to tell you that.

One thing that will always be a topic of conversation within the basketball world is whether or not former stars would be able to beat current players, which is a topic that came up on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

During his interview, Jimmy Fallon ended up asking Shaq if he thinks that he and his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant would be able to beat current Los Angeles ballers Anthony Davis and LeBron James. If you know anything about Shaq, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that he didn’t hesitate to assure the crowd that he and Kobe have this in the bag.

“Do I think or do I know?” O’Neal responded with a huge smile on his face. “I like having these conversations because, of course, they could never be answered. But, yes. The answer is yes. Hell yes. Of course. Because there’s only one contributing factor, who’s going to guard me?”

And Shaq is exactly right: these arguments about what players would beat other players in a hypothetical game are pretty useless, because we’re never really going to find out–but that what makes the discussions fun. As for Shaq’s role in the would-be match-up, he’s got a pretty good point, and even though he and Kobe are bother retired, a lot of fans would still kill to see all four of these Lakers on the court together.

Check out the video down below to see Shaquille O’Neal talk about him and Kobe winning against the Lakers’ current roster.

Baller Beef: Shaq Says He & Kobe Bryant Could Have Beaten LeBron James & Anthony Davis  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close