CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual Citizenship In Africa — Here’s How You Can Too 

Black woman leaning on brick wall listening to headphones

Source: LWA/Dann Tardif / Getty

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re all making our way back to Africa. But between 2018 and 2019, that dream has become a reality for many millennials.

Young, Black 20-30 somethings are no longer taking their vacation coins to Cabo and Cancun. Africa is where it’s at now! And although it took us many decades to understand and appreciate the rich continent — better late than never.

Even celebs are getting hip to the homeland wave. Many visited Ghana during the holidays for the  Year of Return in which African Americans and the diaspora visited their motherland countries to celebrate “the cumulative resilience of all the victims of the Transatlantic slave Trade who were scattered and displaced through the world in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia’.

And with all that’s going on in the states these days, it’s the opportune time for Black folks to take a much needed break from the madness. Shortly after most of us returned to work after the holidays, America was experiencing mayhem following Trump’s decision to kill Iranian leader Soleimani and declare a World War III. Stars like Cardi B took to social media to to share her thoughts about the madness.

She even asked fans to convince hubby Offset to move to Nigeria with her and baby Kulture.

Cardi isn’t the only one taking that jump to African citizenship. Ludacris recently received his Gabonese citizenship over Christmas break. His wife Eudoxie is Gabonese.

 

Thinking about getting your citizenship in an African country? Hit the flip to find out more.

Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual Citizenship In Africa — Here’s How You Can Too   was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close