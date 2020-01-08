Looks like The Duke and Duchess have had enough of the royal life, the couple just announced that they will be stepping down as royals and moving to Canada. Harry and Meghan made a statement via their social media account saying, “After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Harry and Meghan will no longer be part of the Monarchy and plan to split their time between North America and The United Kingdom. Sources have told TMZ that the couple will be living in Canada where Meghan lived before while filming Suits.
Rumors were swirling that Meghan was struggling with the transition of becoming a royal and was not ok with her new position. Either way it goes we hope the couple will find comfort in their new home to raise their adorable son.
Read their full annocment below:
#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie
#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie
1.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10.Source:Getty 10 of 10
The Latest:
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down as Royals
- 50 Cent Wants Teairra Mari’s Reality Show Salary To Clear Her Debt
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Last Night’s Bombing Was “Slap In The Face”
- Cincinnati: Apartment On Fire On The Westside!!!
- Hustlers Movie: Jennifer Lopez Production Company Is Being Sued
- All The Times Danielle Brooks Was Twinning With Her Mom
- FAB FINDS: Taraji P. Henson Launches A Line That Will Take Care Of Your Hair When It’s In A Protective Style
- Lizzo Announces Twitter Hiatus, Blaming Internet ‘Trolls’
- Amanda Seales Becomes Permanent Co-Host For “The Real”
- Method Man & Redman, Young M.A To Headline DC’s 5th Annual National Cannabis Festival
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down as Royals was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com