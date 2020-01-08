Azriel Clary Speaks On R. Kelly!!

Things are starting to unravel and more of the story is coming in this whole R. Kelly saga. We recently learned that one of his girlfriends, Azriel Clary, moved out of his condo in Chicago’s Trump Tower. Part II of the documentary revealed that she is back in touch with her family but people are still wondering if she has finally turned her back on R. Kelly. Azriel has a response.

According to The Blast, Clary began tweeting in realtime during part II of the docu-series and she offered what seemed like an apology for her approach to other alleged victims of R. Kelly. She tweeted, “I woke up feeling amazing, I had to humble myself and swallow my pride.” She added, “I am sorry for jumping into a battle that is bigger than me. I do have good news for all of those that support me. Only I can right my wrongs and that’s what i’m gonna do. I hope y’all are ready. ”

Azriel also took to Twitter to address people asking her about R. Kelly. She wrote, , “Everybody asking me do I support R. Kelly, how bout y’all ask him if he support me? Any questions y’all got y’all can write him yourself MCC – 71 W. Van Buren St, if it DONT apply to me. I DONT KNOW! Plain & Simple. So stop asking your gonna love me for me or not.”

She added, “It’s not about sides, it’s about me doing what’s best for me and me coming to realization as a young woman, and more importantly knowing that my past does not define me. You all will hear my voice loud and clear very soon.”

She also revealed that she has her own place but didn’t reveal where she lived even though she posted pics on her IG Live of a new home in LA.

