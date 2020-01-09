CLOSE
The US Believes Iran May Have Accidentally Shot Down Ukrainian Plane Resulting in Deadly Crash

Mourners pay tribute to victims of UIA plane crash in Iran at Boryspil International Airport

According to CNN it is believed by the US that Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile.

President Trump said “I don’t want to say that because other people have their suspicions, Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side … not our system. It has nothing to do with us.”  Some of the facts that go into this theory are the fact that the timing of the crash of flight 752 was just after the missiles were fired at the US military housing.  All 176 people on board were killed as a result of the crash including dozens of Iranians and Canadians.

The initial report by the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization stated that witnesses saw the airliner on fire and attempting to turn around to go back to the airport before the crash.  Others in other planes also confirmed seeing the airliner on fire as well.

All 176 people on board were killed as a result of the crash including dozens of Iranians and Canadians.  Further investigations will continue on the actual cause of the crash.

 

 

