CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Did Remy Ma Take Shots at Cardi B?

Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day

Source: Arturo Holmes / @ArtuGraphiq

Did LHH:NY star and rapper, Remy Ma take a subliminal shot at Cardi B? Well, fans certainly think so and it looks like Cardi B may think so as well. On a recent episode of LHH:NY, Remy was in the booth spitting a rhyme when she said, “Real Mothers Don’t Twerk.” Eyebrows raised all over the internet.

Check out the clip below:

Cardi B may have a response for Remy Ma. She tweeted then deleted this message:

***EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***

Cardi tweeted earlier this week, “I try so hard not to respond to b*tches and they subs that they keep throwing at me. but when you challenge my motherhood is when you got me f*cked up you wack a** b*tches! Put out a hit record instead of dissing people! Suck my d*ck b*tch!” She later deleted the tweet. Remy hasn’t responded to Cardi’s tweet yet.

Wow! Not another female rap war!

Did Remy Ma Take Shots at Cardi B?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close