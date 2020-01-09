CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Billy Porter Embodies ‘The Art Of Beauty’ On The February Cover Of Allure

The Emmy winning "Pose" actor is the first man to grace the magazine in its nearly 30-year history.

We all know there hasn’t been a red carpet that Billy Porter couldn’t slay.

By the looks of it, we can add magazine covers to that list too. See, the Emmy-winning Pose actor is a pillar of beauty, grace, and style on the February issue of Allure, making him the first man to do so in the publication’s nearly 30-year history.

Rocking, an MSGM blazer, a Deborah Drattell brooch and DiorAddict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in Beige, the 50-year-old is channeling his inner Grace Jones…and we are here for it!

 

Known for his gender-bending looks, which includes the Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo he rocked to last year’s Academy Awards and his Golden Globes white Alex Vinash suit with a feathered train, Porter is proud to be who he is and has always been “different.”

In “The Art of Beauty” issue, Porter shared how his family sent him to therapy when he was in Kindergarten because he was different.

“Flamboyance was a silencing mechanism for a long time with me. Flamboyant was code for ‘You’re a f—t, and we don’t want you,’” he said.

“Flamboyant was a word that was used to marginalize me and pigeonhole me and keep me in a box. You get in the room, you give them flamboyant, and then they come back to you with, ‘He’s too flamboyant.’ And that’s when I started to want to murder people.”

 

On using fashion to express himself and having expensive taste:

“It was always an expression for me. I always wanted to do something different. I always wanted to express myself in my clothes differently. And I always had great taste. And expensive taste, ” adding, “When I was 10, I could walk into a store for my Easter suit and scan the suits [he mimics pointing to one], and it would inevitably be the most expensive suite in the store.”

 

 

On losing an entire generation of artists to AIDS in the 90s and how he endures:

We lost an entire generation. But for me, I like to live in the present and in the positive. And what it’s left inside of me is the fire to tell the story and to fill the void. That’s why it’s taken me so long. I was at the tail end of those artists. I was a young’ un, learning from those people who died. And I’ve had all of this time to take” — he held his thumb and pointer finger less than half an inch apart — “the morsel of what I had learned and let it gestate, and grow, and grow, and gestate and grow, and gestate and grow. And it’s our turn. It’s time. I’m a part of the first generation of gay men, ever, who gets to be out loud and proud in the world. My generation is the first. Bitches are scared. And they should be.”

Read Porter’s cover story in its entirety here,

RELATED NEWS:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &amp; The Beautiful At The 2020 Golden Globes

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood

Come Thru Sis! Zendaya Slays 70s Style On Dec/Jan Allure Cover

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW

And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

21 photos Launch gallery

And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

Continue reading And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

And The Category Is: All The Times Billy Porter Slayed The Red Carpet & Beyond!

[caption id="attachment_3059419" align="alignleft" width="875"] Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty[/caption] Tony-winning actor and Emmy winner Pose star Billy Porter is a red carpet's dream! The 49-year-old not only slays at every event, but he does it being authentically himself albeit a tuxedo, a dress or a tuxedo dress! In a recent interview with ABC, he said that he is still getting used to the title of "fashion icon." "I'm still taking it all in," Porter told ABC Radio last month. "I would never say that about myself but other people are saying it about me. So I receive it." The actor also is clear: He is being his authentic self to help other Black gay boys and gender non-conforming people to feel comfortable in their own skin--and their own style. “I’m so moved by all the people, but really, particularly, the little Black sissy boys, the little Black queens,” the Tony-winner told Variety. “The ones who are told that their existence on the planet is unworthy, they’re unworthy of living. The little trans kids, the little ones, who reach out to me on social media.” Just peep this video of him: https://twitter.com/theebillyporter/status/1186051388863852544?s=20 So to honor Mr. Porter's fierceness and fearlessness, here are all the times this year he rocked whatever he wanted and slayed all the way!

Billy Porter Embodies ‘The Art Of Beauty’ On The February Cover Of Allure  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close