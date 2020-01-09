CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

HELLO WORLD: Headed To Miami For MLK Day Weekend? Here’s The Hip Hop Event You Need To Be At

Red Bull Zeltron World Wide - Miami

Source: Red Bull Zeltron World Wide – Miami / Courtesy of Red Bull

Red Bull partnered with rapper Denzel Curry to create Red Bull Zeltron World Wide. This is a wrestling-inspired, 5-round rap battle between young rappers. Instead of stepping into a ring to fight, artists step into the ring and go head-to-head in a rap blowout, attempting to one up each other with their lyrical skills. The event launched in Atlanta, Georgia on November 3rd, 2019. The next stop will be Miami, Florida on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

The Miami stop is especially important to Denzel Curry as the young rapper is from Carol City, Florida. The event is named after Curry’s alter ego, ‘Zeltron.’ This event came to be back in 2018 when Curry went head-to-head in a rap battle against New York’s Flatbush Zombies, showcasing a punk-rap style at an event called, Red Bull Presents: Zeltron vs. Zombies. The event has since turned into a series.

The Atlanta edition showed much promise, with Curry battling Joey Bada$$ in the ring for all of the Atlanta audience to see. This event is a great opportunity to see up and coming rappers that have amassed a large following in the underground music scene.

Curry was recently added to the Bonaroo 2020 roster, so now is the time to check him out, while it’s still affordable. The Miami event will be taking place at the Magic City Innovation District from 8PM to midnight. The tickets are less than $20.00, making it an affordable event during what’s normally an expensive weekend in Miami. Red Bull has been celebrating music, the culture, and the creative minds behind it for 20 years. They throw multiple festivals, music education workshops, collaborate with artists, and more.

Miami will be packed during MLK Day weekend and if you’re looking for a different vibe and a fun event, you’ll want to check this out. You can find out more information about the series here.

Looking to purchase tickets? You can buy here.

DON’T MISS:

HELLO WORLD: Jazz In The Gardens Is The Perfect Mother Daughter Trip

HELLO WORLD: 5 Things You Need To Know Before You Attend A Yacht Week

HELLO WORLD: Ali Week In Louisville, KY Celebrates The Life And Legacy Of ‘The Greatest’

 

HELLO WORLD: Headed To Miami For MLK Day Weekend? Here’s The Hip Hop Event You Need To Be At  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close