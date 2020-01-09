CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Puerto Rico Declares State of Emergency After Earthquake Leaves Many Homeless & Without Electricity

The Caribbean island continues to struggle with natural disasters. It's like the globe is warming up or something...

PUERTORICO-QUAKE

Source: RICARDO ARDUENGO / Getty

While Donald Trump was busy diverting attention away from his pending impeachment trial (which Republicans are doing everything in their power to rig in his favor) by potentially starting World War III, other parts of the world have been suffering man made and natural disasters including Puerto Rico where a 5.8 and 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the island back-to-back earlier this week.

Still recovering from the devastation that Hurricane Maria wreaked on the Caribbean island two years ago, last Tuesday’s earthquake proved to be the worst of the two earthquakes as it left a still struggling Puerto Rico without electricity and water for much of it’s people. Things have once again gotten so dire that Raw Story is reporting Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vasquez has declared a state of emergency as she seeks help from the National Guard.

According to reports, Puerto Rico had been experiencing a series of small earthquakes off the coast of the island since December 28th, but it wasn’t until January 7 that the big one hit at 4:24am. Luckily for everyone a tsunami didn’t follow the quake, but the damage was substantial and one person died due to the natural disaster.

The island’s electricity authority said the quake had forced an automatic shutdown of the power grid, already severely damaged by Hurricane Maria more than two years ago.

The worst damage appeared to be in towns on the southwest coast, including Ponce, Guayanilla and Guanica.

El Nuevo Dia newspaper said a 73-year-old man died after a wall fell in his home in Ponce. Eight others there were reported injured.

Two power plants in Guayanilla sustained major damage, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said. The city could be without power for two weeks, its mayor Nelson Torres Yordan said.

Though Donald Trump approved the emergency declaration on Tuesday (talk about looking for brownie points in an election year), Puerto Rico is still waiting on the $18 billion in federal funds that was designated for the hurricane ravaged island two years ago. Instead he gave out rolls of paper towels like he was at a free throw line and gave himself a pat on the back for his lack of action.

That being said, pray for Puerto Rico, y’all.

Puerto Rico Declares State of Emergency After Earthquake Leaves Many Homeless & Without Electricity  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close