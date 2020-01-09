Tom Brady may not be in the playoffs this time around, but he still remains one of the best players in the NFL right now, and of all-time.

That is not stopping those from speculating where he may end up next season if he chooses to leave his longtime home with the New England Patriots.

You would be surprised to see where one website has Brady possibly ending up, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to Sports Betting Dime, a popular online sports betting website, the team favored to get Brady if he leaves New England is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are +550 favorites to land the four-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (+600), Las Vegas Raiders (+600), Los Angeles Chargers (+600) and the Dallas Cowboys (+700), according to the website.

Of course, the chances of Brady wearing that orange and brown would depend on his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels being named head coach. Could that Patriot bromance make its way to the Dawg Pound?

Also, how would that imact Baker Mayfield? He did have a promising 2018 before regressing in 2019, but that was at the hands of Freddie Kitchens.

Now back to Brady, what are the chances of him staying in New England? Sports Betting Dime has him sticking with the Patriots at -200.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Adam Glanzman and Getty Images

SPORTS: Online Betting Website Picks The Browns As Tom Brady’s Possible Next Home was originally published on wzakcleveland.com