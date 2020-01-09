CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

SPORTS: Online Betting Website Picks The Browns As Tom Brady’s Possible Next Home

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Tom Brady may not be in the playoffs this time around, but he still remains one of the best players in the NFL right now, and of all-time.

That is not stopping those from speculating where he may end up next season if he chooses to leave his longtime home with the New England Patriots.

You would be surprised to see where one website has Brady possibly ending up, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to Sports Betting Dime, a popular online sports betting website, the team favored to get Brady if he leaves New England is the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are +550 favorites to land the four-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (+600), Las Vegas Raiders (+600), Los Angeles Chargers (+600) and the Dallas Cowboys (+700), according to the website.

Of course, the chances of Brady wearing that orange and brown would depend on his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels being named head coach.  Could that Patriot bromance make its way to the Dawg Pound?

Also, how would that imact Baker Mayfield?  He did have a promising 2018 before regressing in 2019, but that was at the hands of Freddie Kitchens.

Now back to Brady, what are the chances of him staying in New England?  Sports Betting Dime has him sticking with the Patriots at -200.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Adam Glanzman and Getty Images

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

8 photos Launch gallery

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

Continue reading Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

[caption id="attachment_4788784" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Jason Miller / Getty[/caption] Yesterday the Cleveland Cavaliers finally chose a successor for ex-NBA-championship winning coach Tyron Lue. NCAA fans will should rejoice, as Jim Beilien is almost considered college basketball royalty. The tenured veteran coach has enjoyed two trips to the Final Four, and has birthed 13 NCAA tournaments for four different teams over a 27 year career. Via | ESPN    

SPORTS: Online Betting Website Picks The Browns As Tom Brady’s Possible Next Home  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close