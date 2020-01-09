Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal CHEATERS!

Comedian Loni Love thinks there needs to be an open discussion regarding the way successful Black men generally make excuses to be unfaithful.

On a recent episode of “The Real”, the comedian commented in regards to Kevin Hart explaining why he cheated on Eniko on his recent Netflix docuseries. She says men like Kevin, Joe Budden, etc typically blame “working hard” on dismantling their home lives.

Loni thinks it’s BS! Adrienne Bailon chimed in, saying that men of all races cheat but Loni shot back, it’s specifically Black men that use stress from work or “success” to cheat on their wives and girlfriends. She also pointed out that black men are descendants of slavery where black homes were destroyed.

Loni: “In the Black community—I don’t speak for the Black community but I do think that a lot of Black men they really don’t know how to have true, faithful relationships. They think because they have money, because they have power that they can treat women any kind of way. And that is something we need to work on.

Money and power does not mean that you can just do whatever you want to do.

Adrienne: I think sadly, in so many cultures, that is the whole machismo thing. That goes across the board.

Loni: No, it’s not across the board because what is happening is that we are still dealing with the point of slavery. And we are descendants of slavery and because our families were broken up we still do not have an idea of how to have togetherness because our families were broken up.

Adrienne: From that perspective, I absolutely get that.

Amanda: But also welfare reform in the sixties and seventies. This is a long—that’s another show.

Loni: When you hear Joe Budden say, ‘He works so hard.’ It’s not a bad thing. He’s saying, ‘Kevin don’t want to be poor no more. He’s like let me go out here and make this money because I don’t want to go back to where I was in Philly.’ He was using it as an excuse. And we modernize it. He don’t want to go back to where he came from because then he’ll lose the power. You got to understand the whole psychology behind it.

Adrienne: And working so hard is affecting his relationship. So it is a…

Amanda: Conundrum.

