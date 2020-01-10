FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 1/10/2020

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Jeff Pastor dropped by to talk about politics, the Gang of 5 and his view on the Evans Landscape case.

Today’s Plate:

The main course includes Trump and the possibility of going to war. Donald Trump and the high tensions with Iran have been the top stories in the news. After his visit to Toledo, Ohio he has sparked more conversation among the listeners.

The side dishes include the marijuana laws in Illinois and the dispensary opening in Cincinnati. The idea of Andy Dalton moving to the Patriots and the opening of Lion King here in the city.

The Latest:

