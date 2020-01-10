If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!
Today’s guest: Jeff Pastor dropped by to talk about politics, the Gang of 5 and his view on the Evans Landscape case.
Today’s Plate:
The main course includes Trump and the possibility of going to war. Donald Trump and the high tensions with Iran have been the top stories in the news. After his visit to Toledo, Ohio he has sparked more conversation among the listeners.
The side dishes include the marijuana laws in Illinois and the dispensary opening in Cincinnati. The idea of Andy Dalton moving to the Patriots and the opening of Lion King here in the city.
The Latest:
- Serena & Venus Williams’ Estranged Sister Lashes Out At Their Dad For Abandoning His First Family
- #FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 1/10/2020
- Memphis Mother Of 11 Facing Eviction Refutes Claims That She’s Scamming, Receipts Released
- International Olympic Committee Bans Kneeling And Other Political Protests At The 2020 Olympics
- June Ambrose Shows Us How To Get Fresh Via Her Instagram Videos
- Shaggy Turned Down Rihanna!!
- Guess Who Jamie Foxx Wants to Do Stand Up Comedy Tour With??
- Did Dennis Cheat on Porsha Again??
- You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand From The ’60s Is Back
- #UrbanOneHonors: Billy Porter Says Ryan Jamaal Swain Is A Product Of What The LGBTQ Community Built
#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 1/10/2020 was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com